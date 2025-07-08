Fadnavis reviews draft of security bill on Naxalism in urban areas; to be tabled soon

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reviewed the draft of a bill that seeks to curb the menace of Naxalism and its sympathisers in urban areas, and it will be tabled in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature, an official said.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill has been finalised by a joint select committee of the state legislature.

CM Fadnavis reviewed the bill's draft on Monday.

"There was a presentation of the draft finalised by the joint committee and the bill will be tabled this week or next week," the official said.

The bill aims to prevent unlawful activities of individuals and organisations with focus on Naxalism.

It was reintroduced by Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, in the legislature's winter session in Nagpur last December and sent to the joint select committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule for deliberation and scrutiny.

The committee received 12,000 objections and suggestions for the proposed legislation.