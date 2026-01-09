Fadnavis hits back at Raj’s ‘outsider’ jibe

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reacted to Raj Thackeray’s “outsider cannot develop Mumbai” jibe by citing Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s contribution in the metropolis’ growth.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, during an interview, had called Fadnavis an outsider in Mumbai.

Taking part in a talk show ahead of the January 15 Municipal Corporation polls across the state, the CM hit back saying, “Raj Thackeray has made me an outsider in Mumbai. However, those who were born in Mumbai could not bring about development. They are now getting old, so what development will they bring about now.

“The first name that comes up when speaking about the development of Mumbai is Nitin Gadkari, who built 55 flyovers and Bandra-Worli Sea Link (when he was state PWD minister). After that, 360 degree development was done by me and Eknath Shinde under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CM asserted.

Asked what advice he would like to give to new corporators, Fadnavis said elected representatives must not behave as if they own the area they represent.

“They should do away with this feeling that they are the kings of their areas. The feeling of serving society must increase,” Fadnavis said.

Asked whether he ever contemplated rebellion when things did not go as per his wishes in the party, the CM said he had learnt from a very young age that “patience is a virtue in politics and patience is very important in politics”.

“I have a lot of patience even after going through many phases in politics. I have not lost my enthusiasm and struggle. Patience is important to be successful in politics,” he added.

Highlighting development in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the the city has 24x7 water supply, concrete roads, web of flyovers and several civic projects.