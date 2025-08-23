Factional feud mars HP Cong meet

Shimla: A Congress strategy meeting on the upcoming ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor’ rally turned chaotic on Friday after factional rivalries between supporters of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh spilled out in the form of loud sloganeering at the party’s state headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan here.

Senior leaders, including party in-charge Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhu, PCC president Pratibha Singh, and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri were present when supporters of both factions disrupted proceedings. One group shouted slogans backing Sukhu, while the other countered with chants in favour of Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former CM Virbhadra Singh.

Repeated appeals by leaders on the dais failed to calm tempers. AICC co-incharge Chetan Chauhan also intervened, but his pleas went unheard as slogans continued for over 10 minutes. The noisy show of strength left senior leaders visibly uncomfortable.

The situation eased only after workers stopped sloganeering, allowing PCC chief Pratibha Singh to resume her address. She urged party members to channel their energy constructively.

Referring to the ongoing campaign launched by Rahul Gandhi, she said the issue of “vote theft” would be taken to its logical end in Himachal, reaching even the remotest villages. The turmoil reflects deeper organisational disarray in the state unit.

The AICC recently dissolved the PCC and district and block units but has failed to find consensus on a new president.

Sukhu had initially suggested a Dalit leader for the post, while the Vikramaditya Singh camp has pushed for retaining Pratibha Singh, citing the political legacy of Holly Lodge, the Virbhadra family residence.

The feud between Sukhu and the Virbhadra Singh family, dating back to Sukhu’s appointment as PCC chief, continues to destabilise the state unit, with Friday’s uproar underscoring the sharp divisions.