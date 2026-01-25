Facing legal battle, Azam Khan family quits Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust

RAMPUR: Amid mounting legal troubles, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Azam Khan, his wife and former MP Tazeen Fatma, and their younger son and former MLA Abdullah Azam have stepped down from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and Rampur Public Schools. Following their exit, the trust has been reconstituted, with Azam Khan’s sister Nikhat Aflak appointed as chairperson and his elder son Mohammad Adeeb Azam made secretary. Senior Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan earlier served as chairperson of the trust, while Tazeen Fatma was its secretary. Both sons, Adeeb Azam and Abdullah Azam, were members.

