Face recognition, e-KYC completed for 75% of 'Take Home Ration' beneficiaries

New Delhi: Over three-fourths of eligible beneficiaries registered for the government's Take Home Ration (THR) scheme have completed facial recognition and e-KYC verification, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Friday.

As of August 5, face capturing and e-KYC of 3.69 crore beneficiaries which is 75.12 per cent of the 4.91 crore registered under the scheme have been completed, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur informed the Lok Sabha.

The verification drive is part of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, a centrally sponsored programme that subsumes Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyaan and the Scheme for Adolescent Girls to tackle malnutrition through a life cycle approach. Supplementary nutrition is provided to children aged six months to six years, pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls, in line with revised norms introduced in January 2023 that focus on diet diversity, quality protein, healthy fats and micronutrients.