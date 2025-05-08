Fabricated notice being circulated in UGC’s name, no exams cancelled: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday clarified that a fake public notice was being circulated in its name, falsely claiming that all exams were cancelled due to a “war-like situation” in the country and advising students to return home. In an X post, the UGC said, “A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.” “All official updates are available only on the UGC website and its official social media channels. Spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence. Don’t fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow only official UGC sources,” it added, This clarification comes after India conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Under the operation, nine terror sites were successfully hit. The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

This marks India’s most significant military action inside Pakistani territory in over five decades. However, just hours after the operation, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded “appropriately in a calibrated manner,” defence officials said. In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”