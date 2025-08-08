Eyewitnesses who saw disaster happening in Dharali in shock

Dharali: A group of village women sits in mournful silence on a railing on the edge of Mukhba village that overlooks the scene of destruction at Dharali in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, about 1.5 km down the road.

They saw the tragedy unfolding in front of them as huge masses of slush rushed down the slopes to demolish more than half of Dharali village, razing buildings to the ground and sweeping away people running to save their lives.

The glum expression on their faces is enough to tell how sad they are about the loss of lives and the destruction caused in the village they know so well.

Taken unawares by the tragedy, people cried for help but everything was over within seconds, barely allowing anyone to do anything for them.

“We couldn’t do anything. All we did was shout and whistle to alert people. We kept only shouting. Dharali is a neighbouring village. We knew almost everyone there. Only god knows what happened to them,” said Asha Semwal.

“People down there were crying help... help but we couldn’t do anything. Some people lost their entire families. It was like a nightmare. Everything was shining in the morning and by afternoon it was all gone,” Nisha Semwal from another neighbouring village Markandeya said.

The overwhelming tragedy has left another resident of Mukhba village Sulochana Devi dumbstruck. “I am speechless. I only appeal to the government to help the affected people”, she said.

Many of the locals said the number of missing people must not be less than 150.

According to a priest in Mukhba: “We whistled to alert people but it was not an ordinary flood. It was a deluge. Bihari and Nepali labourers, tourists and locals were all there at the market. There were 20-25 big hotels which were demolished. The 500-year-old Kalp Kedar temple was also buried.”

Jairaj, an under graduate student from Uttarkashi in Mukhba, said his mother first saw the deluge coming and alerted him. He rushed to a point from where the entire scene was visible.

“There were at least 25-30 people outside the structures in Dharali market at the time. I don’t know how many were there inside over a dozen hotels which were razed to the ground. I whistled and whistled to alert people about the approaching disaster but could not do much as the mudslide came rushing and in a jiffy everything was over,” Jairaj said.

Suresh Semwal, secretary of the Gangotri temple committee, said: “The number of the missing must be somewhere between 50 to 100. The disaster must have caused a loss of at least Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore in Dharali.”

Sanjay Singh Panwar, who owned a hotel named Himgiri in Dharali, said it was demolished in the deluge.

“The flood came at a speed of at least 500 kmph. It didn’t allow people time to understand what was happening and where they should run to save their lives,” he said. WITH PTI INPUTS