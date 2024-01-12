Eye on reforms: Govt asks retiring and retired workers to share work experience

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked retiring and retired employees to share their experience while in service, a move aimed at bringing in future governance reforms, according to an official statement issued on Friday.



On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) had launched an on-line platform entitled ‘Anubhav portal’ in March 2015 for sharing experiences of retiring/retired Central government employees while working with the government.

It is envisaged that this culture of leaving notes by retirees will become the foundation stone of good governance and administrative reforms in future, the statement said.

Government has notified the Anubhav awards scheme 2024, it said.

To participate in the scheme, retiring Central government employees/pensioners are required to submit their Anubhav write ups, 8 months prior to retirement and up to one year after their retirement, the statement said.

Thereafter, the write-ups will be published after assessment by concerned ministries/departments, it added.

The published write-ups will be shortlisted for Anubhav awards and jury certificates.

The last date for submission under Anubhav awards scheme 2024 is March 31.

Till date, 54 Anubhav awards have been conferred from 2016 to 2023.

According to the scheme, all the Anubhav write-ups published on the Anubhav portal, with effect from July 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 will be considered for five Anubhav awards and 10 jury certificates, the statement said.

To encourage the broader participation in the Anubhav awards scheme, 2024, the DoPPW has undertaken an outreach campaign to reach out to every pensioner to submit his experience.

In this regard, meetings have been held with nodal officers of ministries/ departments and Central armed police forces, it said.

“Ministries/departments have been requested to reach out to pensioners for timely submission of Anubhav experiences. Knowledge-sharing sessions on the format of documentation of award-winning nominations have also been convened,” the statement said.

The Anubhav awardees share their experiences in a national forum under the “Anubhav Awardees Speak Webinar Series”, it added.