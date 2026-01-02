Extremists attacking Kashmiris are treading path of Hitler, will go away: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said those targeting Kashmiris in some parts of the country were “treading the path of Hitler”, expressing hope that these “extremists” will go away at some point in time.

“It is our destiny that there are some people whose aim is something else. They are treading Hitler’s path and want to create a Hitler-type regime,” he said.

“But Hitler vanished; he shot himself. Nazism ended there, and a time will come here as well when these extremists will go away,” Abdullah told reporters here, following a query about the attacks on Kashmiris. The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir prayed for peace and friendship with India’s neighbouring countries as the new year set in.

“The new year has begun. God should send rain and snow to ease our difficulties. I pray that peace prevails in our country, and that we become friends with neighbours so that we can emerge out of these difficulties,” he said.

Abdullah welcomed EAM S. Jaishankar’s attendance at Khalida Zia’s funeral, called Bangladesh an old friend, urged stronger ties, and noted the Indian Constitution had long been translated

into Kashmiri. Pti