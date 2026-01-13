Extreme cold conditions can affect kidney, lungs and heart: AIIMS doctors

New Delhi: As the national capital reels under a cold wave, doctors at AIIMS Delhi warned that such extreme cold conditions can complicate chronic medical conditions and impact the kidney, lungs and heart.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, plunging 4.2 notches below the season’s average.

Dr Rajiv Narang, head of the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, said that extremely cold weather directly influences a person’s blood pressure.

“During winter, blood vessels get constricted and also there is less water intake, which negatively affects blood flow and leads to an increase in blood pressure. Also, the consumption of

salty and processed food rises during this time. All this combined can cause the blood pressure to climb, increasing the risk of heart attacks,” he said.

Dr Narang advised regular monitoring of BP during winters, which he said people can do even at home with BP machines. Also, people should keep themselves hydrated during the cold season.

Talking about how extreme cold conditions impact kidneys, Dr Sandeep Mahajan, professor at the Department of Nephrology, AIIMS, said that during periods of extreme cold, blood pressure tends to elevate. Given that a significant number of patients with chronic kidney disease

(CKD) already experience hypertension, blood pressure levels are often higher during the winter months.

“Maintaining strict blood pressure control is crucial for decelerating the progression of kidney disease. Consequently, individuals with CKD should diligently monitor their blood pressure throughout the winter and seek medical consultation as needed to optimise their blood pressure management,” he said.

“For individuals with CKD, the consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables, including oranges and spinach, should be discussed with a dietitian or nephrologist. This is due to the potential for these foods to increase potassium levels, which could pose a life-threatening risk to these patients. Furthermore, adequate hydration is particularly important for patients with renal cystic and stone disease,” Dr Mahajan advised.