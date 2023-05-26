External Affairs min Jaishankar meets ambassadors of US, Russia

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with US Ambassador Eric Garcetti various aspects of ties between the two countries.



Separately, Jaishankar also met Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov.

Modi’s upcoming visit to the US is understood to have figured prominently in the meeting between the external affairs minister and the US ambassador.

“Great to welcome Ambassador Eric Garcetti of the United States. Discussed the enormous progress in our relationship, especially over the last decade. Exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Confident that India-US ties will continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Replying to Jaishankar’s tweet, Garcetti said: “Thank you, @drsjaishankar, for the gracious welcome! As the U.S. Ambassador to India, I am thrilled to be here and witness the strong bond between our nations. The #USIndia partnership holds immense potential, and I am committed to further strengthening our ties.”

Ambassador Garcetti had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on May 11.

The US Embassy in India was without an ambassador since January 2021 after then envoy Kenneth Juster’s resignation following a change of guard at the White House.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in June. The US president and the First Lady will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

On his meeting with Alipov, Jaishankar said they discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the IRIGC-TEC (India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation) framework.

“Pleasure to meet Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov today evening. Discussed our bilateral cooperation, including the IRIGC-TEC framework. Looking forward to taking that to a higher level. Also spoke about the forthcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in South Africa,” he tweeted.

Five-nation grouping BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Bangladesh high commissioner Mustafizur Rahman also called on the external affairs minister. “Pleased to receive High Commissioner Md. Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh this afternoon. Appreciated the successful organization of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka. Discussed ways and means to further deepen India-Bangladesh Maitri,” Jaishankar tweeted.