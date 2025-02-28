Extensive arrangements by state election commission for Urban Local Bodies polls

Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that extensive arrangements have been made for the free, fair and transparent elections of Urban Local Bodies scheduled for March 2 (Sunday).

Singh said that voting on March 2 will be held for the election of Mayors and all ward members in 7 Municipal Corporations, namely Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, and Yamunanagar. Additionally, by-elections for the post of Mayor in Ambala and Sonipat Municipal Corporations will also take place on the same day.

Similarly, elections will be conducted for the President and all ward members of 4 Municipal Councils, namely Ambala Sadar, Pataudi Jatoli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. Bye-election will also be held for the post of President in Municipal Council Sohna, district Gurugram.

Furthermore, voting will take place on March 2 for the election of Presidents and all ward members in 21 Municipal Committees. Bye-elections for the post of President in Assandh (Karnal district) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra district) Municipal Committee will also be held on the same day.

He said that 39 candidates are contesting for the posts of Mayor in 9 Municipal Corporations. Similarly, a total of 27 candidates are in the fray for the posts of President in 5 Municipal Councils.

Meanwhile, 151 candidates are contesting for the posts of President in 23 Municipal Committees.

In some wards, only one candidate has filed a nomination, leading to their unopposed election. The names of such wards include Ward No. 36 of Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, Ward No. 22 of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, Ward Nos. 8 and 11 of Municipal Corporation, Karnal and Ward No. 9 of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar.