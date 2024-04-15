Extended viewing hours for Ram Navami festivities at Ram Lalla Temple

Ayodhya: In a bid to accommodate the influx of devotees flocking to the revered Shri Ram Lalla temple, extended darshan hours have been announced until 11 pm on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, disclosed this information, highlighting the meticulous arrangements in place for the festivities.



The celebrations on Ram Navami will commence with Mangala Aarti, followed by Abhishek, Shringar, and continuous darshan starting from 3:30 am during the sacred Brahma Muhurta. Shringar Aarti is scheduled for 5:00 am, with darshan of Shri Ram Lalla and associated rituals seamlessly unfolding. Brief intervals will be observed for the offering of food to the deity, ensuring an uninterrupted spiritual experience for devotees until 11:00 pm.

Post the Shayan Aarti on Ram Navami, prasad will be distributed at the temple exit for devotees. Notably, Sugam Darshan Pass, VIP Darshan Pass, Mangala Aarti Pass, Shringar Aarti Pass, and Shayan Aarti Pass will not be issued from April 16 to April 19. To enhance visitor experience, a passenger service center has been established by the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi entrance, providing essential public amenities. For the convenience of devotees unable to attend in person, live telecasts of all temple proceedings will be broadcasted on LED screens installed across Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area, courtesy of Prasar Bharati on behalf of Shri Ram

Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.