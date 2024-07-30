Extend all possible support to landslide-hit Kerala: Rahul Gandhi in LS

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that more than 70 people have been killed in the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, and demanded that the Centre extend all possible support for rescue and rehabilitation of those affected. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi also sought enhanced compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the landslides and restoration of vital transport and communication lines.

As Congress members sought a response from the government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has also dispatched a Minister of State from Kerala to coordinate relief efforts. "Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy," Gandhi said. The Congress leader, who was a representative from Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, said he had spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Kerala chief minister.

"I request the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care, immediate release of compensation to deceased people, and see if that compensation can be increased as well, restore vital transport and communication lines, set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the affected families," he said. The Leader of the Opposition also asked the government to map landslide-prone areas and take up mitigation measures and prepare an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region of the Western Ghats. As Congress members tried to raise slogans and demanded a response from the government on the issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reprimanded them and urged them not to politicise the issue of a natural disaster.

Rijiju said any natural calamity was a matter of serious concern for everyone. "Natural calamity is a matter of concern not only for Kerala, but for everyone. Early this morning, the prime minister has sent a Minister of State from Kerala to the state. The prime minister has already spoken to the Chief Minister of Kerala," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said. Rijiju said relief and rescue operations were already underway in Wayanad and he will share an update with the House after gathering more information.