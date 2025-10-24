Explosion damages track in Assam, train services disrupted

Alipurduar: An explosion on the railway track at Singimari, between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations in Assam, damaged approximately one meter of the track and disrupted train services for 4 hours. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which has raised tension in Kokrajhar district.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. under the Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Train services were temporarily halted after the manager of a goods train noticed the damage while passing through on the down line and reported it immediately. Initial inspection revealed that about three feet of the up line track had been blown away and several sleepers were damaged, indicating a possible explosion.

Teams from Assam Police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Government Railway Police (GRP), and intelligence agencies rushed to the site. A bomb disposal squad and forensic experts are examining the debris to determine the nature of the explosive used.

Railway engineers worked through the night to repair the track, and train operations resumed at 5:25 a.m. on Thursday. At least eight trains were delayed due to the disruption. Patrolling along vulnerable railway routes across Lower Assam has been intensified

as a precaution.