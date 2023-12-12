Explain biggest money heist since 1947: Congress to PM Modi on Adani row

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “Money Heist” jibe, the Congress on Tuesday cited the “unprecedented growth” of the Adani Group and said the nation wants him to explain the biggest “money heist” since 1947. In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of trying to divert attention from the “latest twist” involving Chang Chung-Ling and the Adani Group and added that it will not work.



Ramesh accused Adani of investing money in projects “gifted to him” using the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Income Tax department.

“He (Gautam Adani) zooms from literally nowhere to the second richest man in the world. Who pays for this unprecedented growth? Janta via inflated electric Bills!” Ramesh alleged in the post.

The Congress has been targeting the Adani Group, accusing it of benefitting from the BJP government, and has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations made by US research group Hindenburg. The business conglomerate has denied any wrongdoing on its part.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi invoked the popular crime series “Money Heist” to assail the Congress on the recovery of more than Rs 350 crore from premises linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

PM made the remarks in reaction to a post on X by the BJP in which it shared a video showing pictures of Sahu with senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and the piles of cash recovered during Income Tax raids on premises linked to the Jharkhand MP.