Experimental stoppage of trains at Jamtara station

HAJIPUR: For the convenience of the passengers, the railway administration is providing two-minute stoppage for six months on an experimental basis for three pairs of trains at Jamtara station of Asansol division, the details of which are as follows:



1. Train no. 13287/13288 Durg-Rajendranagar-Durg South Bihar Express leaving Durg from May 1 to reach Jamtara on May 2. Train number 13287 Durg-Rajendranagar South Bihar Express will reach Jamtara station at 01.04 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 01.06 hrs. Similarly, train number 13288 Rajendranagar-Durg South Bihar Express leaving Rajendranagar on May 1 to reach Jamtara on May 2 will reach Jamtara station at 02.16 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 02.18 hrs.

2. Train no. 18449/18450 Puri-Patna-Puri Baidyanathdham Express - Train number 18449 Puri-Patna Baidyanathdham Express leaving Puri from May 1 to reach Jamtara on May 2 will reach Jamtara station at 02.54 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 02.56 hrs. Similarly, train number 18450 Patna-Puri Baidyanathdham Express leaving Rajendranagar from May 3 to reach Jamtara on May 3 itself will reach Jamtara station at 14.00 hrs and will leave for onward journey at 14.02 hrs.

3. Train no. 13185/13186 Sealdah-Jaynagar-Sealdah Ganga Sagar Express- Train number 13185 Sealdah-Jaynagar Ganga Sagar Express leaving Sealdah from May 1 to reach Jamtara on May 2 will reach Jamtara station at 22.48 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 22.50 hrs. Similarly, train number 13186 Jaynagar-Sealdah Ganga Sagar Express leaving Jaynagar on May 1 to reach Jamtara on May 2 will reach Jamtara station at 00.45 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 00.47 hrs.