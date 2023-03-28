Expedite works related to Budget announcements, directs Hry CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officers of different departments to expedite the works related to Budget announcements of 2023-24 in a time-bound manner so that the benefits of various schemes and projects should be provided to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of 2023-24 Budget announcements on Monday evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister,JP Dalal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Women and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda were present during the meeting.

The Chief Minister discussed the Budget announcements of different departments and sought a detailed timeline from the officers regarding the same. The officers apprised the Chief Minister that the detailed project report (DPR) of majority of the projects under the Budget announcements were in the final stages and will be finalised by April 30.

Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officers to prepare a new Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) policy for giving a new thrust to the cooperative structure by establishing 500 PACS. He further asked the officials to make five models of Sanjhi Dairies operational on pilot basis within one month.

“It is a different model which will enable those who do not have sufficient land to augment their incomes through animal husbandry activities,” he added.

He also directed the officers to prepare a scheme related to Bulk Milk Cooler (BMC) within a week and float tenders in this regard.