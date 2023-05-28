Expedite trial against RJD MLA: Patna HC to Gaya DM

New Delhi: In a major setback to RJD MLA Ajay Yadav alias Ranjt Kumar Yadav, who is facing several criminal charges, Patna High Court has directed the Gaya DM to expedite the trial against the RJD leader, who represents Atri assembly seat, on a day-to-day basis to avoid any further delay in the matter of murder of JD(U) leader Sumirak Yadav, who was killed in 2013.

While disposing a plea of Ajay made for quashing an order passed of a magisterial court that had summoned him to face a criminal trial on murder charges, a single bench of Justice Sandip Kumar directed the Gaya SSP to expedite the trial against the accused RJD MLA and directed the MP/MLA court in Gaya to submit a report after six months.

In the matter, Kunti Devi (since deceased), Ranjit Yadav and his brother-in-law Vivek Yadav have been named as accused. Devi, who is the mother of Ranjit Yadav, had also represented Atari assembly seat. Devi was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a local Gaya court in 2021.

Ranjit’s father Rajendra Yadav, a dreaded criminal of the area, had also represented Atri assembly seat and is serving life imprisonment for killing a minor girl in 2005.