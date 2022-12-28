'Expedite Process To Implement AgriStack'

Stressing on dynamic linking of farmers' Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with land records, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers of the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Revenue Department to expedite the process to implement the AgriStack Project in the state.

The Chief Secretary gave these directions during the meeting of the Steering committee for the development of Agristack here Wednesday. Strategic Advisor and Chief Knowledge Officer to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Rajeev Chawla joined the meeting through video conferencing.

AgriStack is an ecosystem for facilitating the delivery of digital services to farmers with the aim of doing farming and higher returns for farmer services. Kaushal further directed the officers to complete the work of geo-referencing of villages across the state till March 31, 2023.