'Expedite establishment of five labour courts & construction of ESI hospitals'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to expedite the establishment of the proposed labour courts in Palwal, Rewari, Sonipat, Jhajjar and Bawal to ensure speedy resolution of labour-related disputes for the people of the state.

He said that any delay or negligence in setting up these courts will not be tolerated and instructed officials to complete the task with utmost promptness.

The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on the progress of the 2025–26 budget announcements here on late last evening.