Expansion of irrigation facilities across about 4,405 hectares in 57 villages through pressure irrigation projects

Lucknow: The Irrigation and Water Resources Department is implementing several projects across the state to expand and strengthen irrigation infrastructure. In this regard, multiple important pressure irrigation system projects are being developed in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, and Gorakhpur to provide improved irrigation facilities.

Through the use of modern pressure technology, these projects are expanding irrigation access even in areas with limited water availability, making the state’s irrigation system more effective and accessible.

With the objective of realizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of sustainable development, the UP Irrigation and Water Resources Department is developing seven major pressure irrigation projects in Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, and Gorakhpur at an estimated cost of around ₹111.62 crore.

These projects will increase irrigation capacity across 4,405 hectares, directly benefiting about 57 villages in these districts.

Under this initiative, the Padariya Pressure Irrigation System Project has been constructed in Siddharthnagar district, which includes the development of a 3.6-kilometre-long canal system. This has expanded irrigation facilities to 454 hectares in the district.

Similarly, nearly 95 percent of the pressure irrigation project on the Campierganj branch, covering areas of Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj districts, has been completed. This project will expand irrigation facilities across approximately 600 hectares and directly benefit farmers from around nine villages in the region.

In Maharajganj district, pressure irrigation projects are also being developed on the Mehanwa, Brijmanganj, and Pharenda distributaries. Most of these projects are nearing completion.

Similarly, in Gorakhpur district, a 4.6-kilometre-long pressure irrigation distribution system is being developed on the Baikunthpur distributary. Once completed, this project will directly benefit about 10 villages in Gorakhpur and expand irrigation facilities across 690 hectares.

The pressure irrigation system ensures optimal use of water, benefiting farmers during both the Rabi and Kharif crop seasons.

This initiative by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department is expected to prove highly beneficial for farmers in the region and will help increase agricultural productivity as well as farmers’ incomes.