Exercise ‘Varuna’ achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship: Indian Navy

New Delhi: India-France naval exercise ‘Varuna’, held from March 19-22, achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of a rules-based maritime order, Indian Navy officials said on Monday.

Also, the complex drills provided invaluable operational experience, strengthening the collective capacity to address contemporary maritime security challenges, a Navy spokesperson said.

The 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise, a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and France, featured complex manoeuvres by platforms across sub-surface, surface and air domains.

This edition of the exercise achieved a higher degree of operational coordination between the two navies than the previous editions, he said.

French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and INS Vikrant took part in it.

“The exercise achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of a rules-based maritime order and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific,” the official said.

It facilitated the critical exchange of best practices, fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s operational doctrines and enhancing the two navies’ ability to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments, he said.