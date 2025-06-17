Exercise to bolster cyber resilience at national level begins: Defence Ministry

New Delhi: A comprehensive cyber security exercise designed to simulate “real-world cyber threats” and with an aim to bolster resilience in the domain at the national level kicked off on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

‘Cyber Suraksha’ is being organised by Defence Cyber Agency under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. “This multi-phased exercise, which concludes on June 27, is a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at national level, and encompasses the conduct of targeted training sessions, evaluation and an engaging capsule for leadership,” the ministry said in a statement. Over 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in the event.

“The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment,” it said.

A conclave of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) for leadership has also been dovetailed in ‘Cyber Suraksha’, thereby integrating the technical aspects with leadership roles. “The CISOs conclave includes talks by eminent speakers and will culminate in an immersive table-top exercise,” it said.

Combining structured learning with dynamic hands-on challenge environments will empower participants to act decisively in the face of cyber threats. Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises on a regular basis to maintain a state of readiness and cultivate a security-first culture across all levels, the ministry said.