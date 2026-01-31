‘Exercise shows AAP’s commitment to deliver govt jobs without favouritism’

Chandigarh: Distributing appointment letters to 916 young men and women from various departments in Mohali on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the exercise reflected the AAP government’s commitment to delivering govt jobs without bribery or favouritism, under its flagship ‘Mission Rozgar’.



Noting that 63,943 youths have already been given government jobs purely on merit, the Chief Minister asserted that the process of handing over appointment letters would continue in the coming days, contrasting it with previous governments where jobs were decided by recommendation and bribes rather than capability.

Sharing a few snippets from the event on X, CM Mann stated: “Today in Mohali, appointment letters were distributed to 916 young men and women from various departments. They were extended best wishes to serve Punjab and its people with complete dedication and integrity. So far, 63,943 youths have been provided government jobs without bribery or recommendation. In the coming days as well, the process of handing over appointment letters to the youth under ‘Mission Rozgar’ will continue uninterrupted.”

Addressing the gathering at Vikas Bhawan while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited youth, Punjab Chief Minister said that for decades, the rightful opportunities of the state’s young men and women were cornered by relatives and close associates of those in power, leaving merit side-lined and aspirations crushed. “Earlier, the rights of Punjab’s youth were grabbed by the near and dear ones of those in power,” he said.