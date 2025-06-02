Exercise also witnesses coordinated participation of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard

Mumbai: A high-level Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise was conducted here by the Indian Army in response to the evolving nature of non-conventional threats and the current heightened security environment, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The two-day exercise was conducted on May 30 and 31 at the Army Training Area, Colaba and Force One training area Mumbai, and culminated at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it said in a statement.

“In response to the evolving nature of non-conventional threats and the current heightened security environment, a high-level Joint Inter-Services Security Exercise was organised by the Indian Army,” the statement said.

The two-day comprehensive exercise witnessed the coordinated participation of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Force One (Maharashtra) and Mumbai Police.

“The primary objective was to strengthen inter-agency collaboration, assess operational readiness, and validate integrated response mechanisms to multi-dimensional security scenarios,” the statement said.

The exercise simulated a series of complex contingencies, including coordinated tactical response drills, rapid deployment operations, area sanitisation and threat neutralisation procedures, casualty evacuation (Cas Evac) drills and joint command and control simulations. These scenarios were executed under time-sensitive conditions to ensure realism and pressure-based decision-making.

The exercise served as an invaluable platform to refine interoperability protocols, streamline communication flows, and reinforce a unified approach among the participating agencies, it said.

Senior officials from all involved services supervised the drills, ensuring that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were rigorously tested.