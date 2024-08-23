Excessive bail is no bail, says SC

New Delhi: Excessive bail is no bail, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while observing that granting the relief and then imposing onerous

conditions is to take away with the left hand, what is given with the right.

The apex court said an order which would protect the person’s fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution and at the same time guarantee his or her presence, would be reasonable and proportionate.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan delivered its verdict on a plea filed by a man, against whom 13 FIRs have been lodged in several states for various offences including that of cheating.

The petitioner had contended before the apex court that he was granted bail in these 13 cases and he has fulfilled the bail conditions in two of them.

The top court noted the main plea of the petitioner was that he was not in a position to furnish separate sureties, as directed in the remaining 11 bail orders.

“The situation today is, in spite of obtaining bail in 13 cases, the petitioner has not been able to furnish sureties,” the bench said.