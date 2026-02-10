Exams are just a phase, not final goal: MP CM Yadav to students

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday urged students to prepare for board examinations with hard work and discipline, but without fear or stress, saying exams are only a phase of life and not the final goal.



Addressing students during the “Pariksha Par Samvad–2026” programme at the Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said today’s students are the future of the nation and will eventually shoulder the country’s responsibility. He appealed to them to continuously improve their skills, knowledge and performance and work on self-development.

“Hard work should become your habit, but do not let stress dominate you,” Yadav said, adding that self-confidence, discipline and a balanced daily routine are key to success during exams. He advised students to move forward boldly without fear and work towards fulfilling their dreams.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of time management, regular practice and maintaining belief in oneself under all circumstances. He told students that instead of being discouraged by failure, they should learn from it and move ahead, calling it the hallmark of a strong personality.

During an interactive session, Yadav listened to students’ questions and offered practical guidance. He asked students whether they feared exams, prompting responses on the importance of regular preparation and systematic revision. Student Aditya said fear disappears with consistent study, while another student, Saraswati, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that examinations should be seen like a festival. Tanya Dubey told the Chief Minister she always enters the exam hall with confidence, and Himanshu said he attempts questions he knows best first.

Yadav advised students to ensure adequate sleep, create a fixed study schedule and develop the habit of reflecting on what they study. He also encouraged discussion of syllabus topics with teachers and peers. Responding to a question, he said parents and children should maintain regular communication to reduce pressure.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, School Education Secretary Dr Sanjay Goyal and Commissioner of Public Instruction Shilpa Gupta, along with teachers and a large number of students, attended the event.