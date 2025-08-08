Exact timelines for completion of bullet train project after finishing associated works: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: As the bullet train project is very complex and technology intensive, exact timelines for its completion can be reasonably ascertained after finishing all associated works of civil structures, track, electrical, signalling and telecommunication and supply of trainsets, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

However, on July 23, in a written response in the Lok Sabha regarding the completion of the entire bullet train project, the railway minister had provided an estimated date of December 2029.

Answering a question related to the completion deadline of the project, Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha, "The Bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive Project. Exact timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil Structures, Track, Electrical, Signaling & Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets."

However, Vaishnaw had in the Lok Sabha on July 23 said, "The entire project (Maharashtra to Sabarmati section) is expected to be completed by Dec, 2029. However, the Bullet train project is a very complex and technology intensive Project. Exact timelines for the completion of the project can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of Civil Structures, Track, Electrical, Signaling & Telecommunication and supply of Trainsets."

The railway minister gave a detailed response in the Rajya Sabha regarding the status of the project and said, "The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project (508 km) is under execution with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

"The Project is passing through the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati," Vaishnaw said.

"Entire land (1389.5 Ha.) for the MAHSR project has been acquired. All Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained.

"All the civil contracts of the project have been awarded. Out of total of 28 tender packages, 24 tender packages have been awarded. All 1651 utilities have been shifted. Noise barriers are being installed to mitigate noise during operations," he said.

According to the railway minister, track laying has started in 127 km of viaduct and erection of OHE masts have been commenced.

Providing an update on station works, he said, "Out of total 12 stations, foundation work has been completed at 8 stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati). In Maharashtra section, foundation work is in progress at 3 stations (Thane, Virar, Boisar) and excavation work at BKC station is near completion and Casting of base slab started.”

He said 16 river bridges have been completed and work is in advance stage on five major river bridges (Narmada, Vishwamitri, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati) in Gujarat and in progress on four river bridges in Maharashtra. Work on depots (Thane, Surat and Sabarmati) is in full swing, he added.

Vaishnaw also gave the progress of the tunnel digging and said, "Work on the only tunnel in Gujarat has been completed. The work of the under-sea tunnel (21 km approx) has started. Out of which, a 4 km tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra has been completed."

"The progress of the project is regularly monitored at various levels for expediting the work and resolving various issues. This Project has created employment for the people associated with construction directly and indirectly, supply of various goods, construction material, equipment and services etc," he said.