Ex-VC Dhankhar seeks ‘suitable’ govt bungalow in Delhi

New Delhi: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought a government bungalow in accordance with his entitlement, nearly one-and-a-half months after his resignation from the post, sources said on Monday.

They said that Dhankhar, who is entitled to a Type-VIII bungalow, wrote to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry around 10 days ago, seeking “suitable” government accommodation.

Last week, the former vice president shifted from the VP Enclave to a private farmhouse, which belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala, in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

The sources said that the HUA Ministry has not allotted any bungalow yet for the former vice president, adding that a decision on it will be taken soon.

They said that a Type-VIII bungalow on 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Lutyens’ Delhi is ready for occupation

and may be allotted to him, but no decision has been taken

so far. agencies