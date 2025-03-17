Ex-Union minister Debendra Pradhan dies at 84, Prez, PM mourn

Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, died on Monday morning due to age-related ailments.

Pradhan, 84, served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was a three-time president of the BJP in Odisha.

He breathed his last at his son’s official residence at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi.

Condoling his death, President Droupadi Murmu said that having known him for years, she got the opportunity to witness his dedication to public service and contribution to the development of Odisha and the nation.

“My heartfelt condolences to his son and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, other family members and admirers,” she said in a post on X. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Pradhan’s mortal remains, and hailed his efforts in strengthening the BJP in Odisha.