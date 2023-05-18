Ex-Union min & BJP’s Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passes away

Chandigarh: Former Union minister and the BJP’s Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away on Thursday after a brief illness here. He was 71.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior leaders from the BJP and parties across the spectrum expressed condolences at Kataria’s demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Kataria and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

Kataria was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here after initial complaints of pneumonia. Later, he developed other health complications and he remained in the hospital for treatment, an aide said.

For the past few days, he had been running a fever. His health deteriorated further on Wednesday, he said and added that Kataria died around 3.30 am.