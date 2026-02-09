Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar appreciates Mamata SC stand on SIR

Kolkata: Veteran CP(M) leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has offered a measured assessment of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s arguments before the Supreme Court in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case, striking a tone notably different from several Left leaders in Bengal.



Speaking at a DYFI conference in Agartala, Sarkar said Banerjee placed her arguments clearly before the apex court and termed her intervention effective in highlighting concerns related to the voter list revision.

He, however, added that the matter could perhaps have been taken up earlier.

His remarks come at a time when many CPM leaders in West Bengal have criticised or mocked Banerjee’s decision to personally argue the case, dismissing it as political theatre rather than a substantive legal move.

Banerjee had appeared before the Supreme Court to raise objections over the manner in which the SIR process was being conducted, alleging that genuine voters were facing difficulties due to discrepancies such as spelling errors and documentation issues.

During the hearing, the court advised the Election Commission to exercise caution and sensitivity so that eligible voters are not disenfranchised during the revision process.

In contrast to the sharp criticism voiced by sections of the West Bengal CPM leadership, Sarkar’s comments reflected a more

restrained and issue-focused approach.

While maintaining ideological differences with the Trinamool Congress, he acknowledged that the concerns raised in court deserved attention.