Ex-SC judge Khanwilkar administered oath as Lokpal chairperson

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar was administered the oath of office as the Lokpal chairperson on Sunday, nearly two years after the post fell vacant.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar, 66, served as a judge of the apex court from May 13, 2016 to July 29, 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of chairperson, Lokpal to Khanwilkar at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson in the last week of February. Chairperson of the Law Commission of India and former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Lingappa Narayana Swamy and former

Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Sanjay Yadav were appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal. The Lokpal was functioning without its regular chief since Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27, 2022.

Justice (retired) Khanwilkar was part of several constitution benches of the apex court which delivered important judgements. One of the landmark verdicts was the September 2018 judgement in which the top court held as “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary” section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

that criminalised consensual gay sex.