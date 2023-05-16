Ex-Punjab MLA Dhillon arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon for allegedly gathering more wealth than income, officials said.



A corruption case has been registered against Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, along with co-accused Gursewak Singh, a resident of village Nanaksar, Faridkot district and Rajwinder Singh, a resident of village Dhanna Shaheed, Ferozepur district, after investigation, a spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that to assess the former Faridkot MLA’s all movable and immovable assets, a check period of five years from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022, had been fixed by the bureau. “During the probe, it was found that Dhillon had created wealth more than all his income and purchased properties in the names of other persons in village Mumara, tehsil Sadik, Faridkot. It was also found that he had made expenditures of about 245 per cent more than his known sources of income,” he added.

The spokesperson said that a case “under sections 13(1), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against all the accused at Vigilance Bureau police station, Ferozepur range”.

“The former MLA has been arrested in this case and would be produced before a court tomorrow. Further investigation, in this case, is under progress,” he added.

Dhillon had earlier said the allegations against him were false and politically motivated and claimed the ruling AAP was trying to suppress Congress leaders through these cases. WITH AGENCY INPUTS