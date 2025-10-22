Ex-Punjab DGP and his wife, a former minister, booked after son’s death

Chandigarh: Punjab’s former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former state minister, have been booked for murdering their son, Haryana Police said.

Akil Akhter, an advocate, died in Haryana’s Panchkula on Thursday. Also booked in the case are Akhter’s wife and sister.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61, which deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin, in a complaint, alleged foul play in the death, saying Akhter died under “suspicious circumstances”, the police said.

They have been booked based on Shamshuddin’s complaint, which alleged Akhter had recorded a video levelling serious allegations against his family, they said.

According to Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, on October 16, Akhter, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was found dead at his residence. The family intimated the police, and said that when they opened the room, he was found dead.

The complainant in the case has given an account of the purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab Human Rights Commission DGP, while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab.

Mustafa or his wife could not immediately be reached for their comments.

Akhter, while referring to the matters pertaining to the family, said in the purported video that he had been going through a lot of stress and mental trauma because of this.

“I feel they will frame me in a false case... Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or even killed, but they are unable to have their way,” he said in the video.

He also alleged that his family members often told him that he was delusional and was hallucinating.