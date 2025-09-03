Ex-Ordnance Factory Dy GM booked in tender ‘scam’ case

new delhi: The CBI has booked the then deputy general manager of Ordnance Factory Ambajhari (OFAJ), Nagpur, Deepak Lamba, for allegedly favouring a private firm owned by his cousin in awarding tenders in 2022, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has also booked the private firm, Automation Engineering and Industrial Services, Nagpur and its proprietor, Mohit Tholia, in connection with the case.

The agency has conducted searches at four locations at the residential premises of the accused, they said.

It was alleged that Lamba, during his tenure at DGM, OFAJ, Nagpur, had established Automation Engineering and Industrial Services in July 2022 showing his cousin Mohit Tholia as its proprietor, the FIR has alleged.

Within four months of operations, the company got the tender for the whole job for machining of forged steel components in shell machine worth Rs 1.71 crore.

During this period, Lamba was assigned the portfolio of Shell Machine in addition to the Shell Forge Section, and he had also prepared the technical specifications of the said tender.

The complaint from the Chief Vigilance Officer of Yantra India Ltd, a public sector defence company arising out of the corporatisation of Ordnance Factory, said that Automation Engineering and Industrial Services allegedly submitted a forged experience certificate to get the tender.

“It is further alleged that the accused Dy. GM entered into multiple to-and-fro financial and banking transactions with the private firm through bank accounts of himself and his family members,” the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The complaint, now part of the FIR, alleged that all the orders had gone to Automation and Lamba who, along with all senior officers, misappropriated government funds.

“As per CCS conduct rules 4(3), no government official shall be concerned with any case under his jurisdiction in which his family member is involved or getting any kind of benefit,” the complaint

alleged.

After the end of the said tender and receipt of corruption complaint, Lamba was transferred to the Extrusion and Foundry where he reportedly pressured all concerned to make a whole job tender and allegedly threatened the workforce with removal if they did not comply, it is alleged.