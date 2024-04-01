Ex-Mumbai cop moves SC against conviction in fake encounter case

New Delhi: Former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in a 2006 fake encounter case.

As per the apex court website, Sharma has filed the special leave petition through lawyer Devina Sehgal on March 21. The details of the petition are awaited.

On March 19, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse of the high court had convicted and sentenced Sharma to life imprisonment in the fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

It also upheld the conviction of 13 other accused in the 2006 case. The high court had said the “prosecution has proved that Gupta was killed by the police, by trigger-happy cops, and the same was made to look like a genuine encounter”.

The high court had also upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed on 13 other accused in the case, including 12 former policemen and a civilian. It had quashed the 2013 judgment passed by a sessions court acquitting Sharma due to lack of evidence.