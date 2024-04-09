Ex-MLA Virendra Pal, 50 JJP leaders join Congress

CHANDIGARH: As the voting date for Lok Sabha elections is approaching, the Haryana Congress is continuously gaining strength as former MLA Dr Virendra Pal and about 50 leaders of JJP, and leaders of BJP and INLD joined Congress.



All the leaders took membership of the party under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda. The three leaders welcomed them into the Congress family and said the leaders of all 36 communities are joining the Congress party today. This is the true victory of the Congress Party, because today every class is suffering due to the policies of BJP.

Hooda said the joining of new leaders in the party will strengthen the organization. He said that the ongoing wave in favour of Congress in the state will become stronger. Chaudhary Udaibhan assured all the leaders who have joined the party will get proper respect and place. Deepender Singh Hooda called upon everyone to come out in the field and become a part of the people’s movement. About 50 JJP leaders including Shamsher Singh Bura, senior leader Dharampal Bura, District Secretary Ajmer Singh also joined the Congress.