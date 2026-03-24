Ex-minister Pawaiya takes charge as MP Finance Commission chief

Bhopal: Former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya on Monday assumed charge as Chairman of the Sixth Madhya Pradesh State Finance Commission at the state secretariat in Bhopal. After taking charge, Pawaiya met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were present when Pawaiya took charge.



Speaking to Millennium Post, Pawaiya said the Commission would undertake field studies to assess the financial health of urban and panchayat institutions, identify new revenue sources, and examine regional imbalances in development. “My focus will be on transparency and quality in development works,” he said.

A prominent right-wing leader, Pawaiya has previously served as a Member of Parliament from Gwalior and has also held the Higher Education portfolio as a minister in the state government. He has also served as the national convenor of the Bajrang Dal.

Congratulating him, the Deputy Chief Ministers expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Commission would play a crucial role in strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies.

The State Finance Commission, constituted under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, is set up every five years under Articles 243(I) and 243(Y) to review the financial position of local bodies.

As the sixth such panel in MP, the Commission will assess the fiscal health of panchayats and urban local bodies, recommend measures to augment their resources, and suggest principles for the distribution of taxes and grants, playing a key role in strengthening grassroots governance.