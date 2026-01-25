Ex-minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui quits Congress with supporters

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui resigned from the Congress on Saturday along with a large group of his supporters, dealing a setback to the party’s organisation in the state. In a statement, Siddiqui said he had joined the Congress with the objective of fighting injustice linked to casteism and communalism, but felt he was unable to pursue that struggle within the party. “I had joined the Congress along with my associates to fight against injustice rooted in caste and communal discrimination. But I am not able to fight that battle here. That is why I have resigned,” he said. The former minister clarified that he had no personal grievance against any office bearer of the party.