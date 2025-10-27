Ex-Manipur CM calls for deployment of police force along border with Mizo

Imphal: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday called for adequate deployment of police personnel along the border with Mizoram to prevent any influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar who have set up villages in the neighbouring state.

Manipur’s Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts share around 95 km border with Mizoram.

Singh told reporters at the sidelines of a programme, “The majority of influx in Mizoram, particularly those in connection with the establishment of 11 new villages, is mostly after the 2021 conflict in Myanmar with the Junta.

Manipur’s case is different, and influx from Myanmar has been present for long time back. Student bodies in the neighbouring state have called for the abolition of the illegal villages in that state.”

Singh’s statement came in the wake of the Mizo Students Union urging the Mizoram government to immediately abolish villages illegally established in the state by illegal immigrants.

“What happens when that (abolition happens)... since we share border with Mizoram, who is going to check and stop any influx of illegal immigrants driven out of Mizoram,” the former CM said.

“State police, consisting of Naga, Meiteis, and Kukis, must be deployed on the Mizoram and Manipur border to prevent influx of illegal immigrants,” Singh said.

He also said, “I will also convey to the governor to deploy state forces along the border with Mizoram to deploy appropriate forces and to prevent any influx of illegal immigrants. I want the entire Manipur to unite on the issues related to illegal immigrants and drugs.”