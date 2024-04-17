Ex-Maha min Khadse receives threat call

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has received a call from an unidentified person threatening him with dire consequences following which police have started a probe into it, an official said on Wednesday. Khadse, who is currently with the NCP (SP), earlier this month said he would return to the BJP soon. He received the threat call on Monday from an unidentified number, following which he approached the Muktai Nagar police in Jalgaon district, the official said. As per the complaint, the caller mentioned the names of gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel while threatening Khadse, he said. The caller has not yet been traced, the official said. Based on Khadse’s complaint, a non-cognisable offence has been registered under relevant provisions against the unidentified person, he said. A probe is on into the case, he added.