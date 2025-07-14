Ex-HP CM Jairam Thakur narrowly survives landslide

Shimla: Touring the disaster-affected Seraj area of Mandi, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur narrowly survived a massive landslide on Sunday while visiting Lambathach in Mandi district, the area worst hit by the cloudburst and flash-floods.

A video, accidentally shot at the site of the landslide, has gone viral as Thakur had to run and jump while massive debris and rocks were seen falling moments after he crossed the road, already damaged by the torrential rains and flash floods. Thakur, who was accompanied by officials, including his security guards, said it was sheer luck that a large rock and slush rolled down the hill after the intermittent rains earlier in the day. His security officials also referred to it as a fortunate escape.

A six-time MLA from Seraj, a former chief minister, has been reaching out to affected families to share their grief and organise help for the families who have been rendered homeless and also lost their closest ones on the intervening nights of June 30 and July 1.

Seraj has reported at least nine instances of cloudbursts followed by flash floods. Mandi has experienced significant destruction to its infrastructure, roads, water supply schemes, and electricity supplies, in addition to damage to private properties.

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Jairam Thakur had jointly visited the Thunag to assess flood damage caused by recent cloudbursts.

As per data available with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 95 people have died in rain-related incidents between June 20 and July 12. Natural disasters like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts directly caused 56 of these fatalities.