Ex-Haryana CM Khattar confident of BJP sweep in Lok Sabha polls

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister of Haryana and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar said that people have full faith in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the public is ready to give all the ten seats of the state to BJP.



Khattar held an election road show in Panipat today. During this, he said that this time a record of BJP is going to be made in Haryana. He said that this time BJP is sure to cross 400. The former CM said that due to the charismatic personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world is accepting India’s leadership. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is running many welfare schemes for the welfare of the poor. India’s economy has become the fifth largest economy in the world. The people of the state will work to give all the 10 seats of Haryana state to Narendra Modi.” On this occasion, workers including Rajya Sabha member Krishna Lal Panwar, Lok Sabha convenor and Gharaunda MLA Harvindra Kalyan, MLA Pramod Vij, BJP District President Dushyant Bhatt, Advocate Vijaypal were present. Confident of his victory, Manohar Lal, during his roadshow, appealed to the voters to cast maximum votes to the BJP. The enthusiasm of the people was visible amidst the long convoy of vehicles.