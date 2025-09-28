Ex-Haryana CM Hooda accuses BJP govt of ‘looting’ state farmers

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has claimed that the BJP government has “once again started looting farmers”.

“Due to the lack of government procurement, farmers are forced to sell their paddy in the mandis at a rate of ₹300 to ₹400 per quintal below MSP. Government agencies are refusing to purchase it, citing moisture, forcing farmers to wait for days and nights,” he said.

Hooda claimed before the elections, the BJP had promised paddy farmers a rate of ₹3,100 per quintal, but this promise was “not fulfilled” either last season or this season. “While the inflow of paddy into the state’s mandis is strong, farmers are facing severe hardship due to the lack of procurement,” he said.

He also claimed that the procurement has “not even begun in most mandis, and gate passes are not being issued due to a lack of verification on the portal in many places”.

“In some places, problems are arising due to rice millers not being registered. Private agencies are taking advantage of this system. Paddy with an MSP of Rs 2,369 is being purchased at a rate of Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,000 per quintal,” he added.

Hooda said Haryana farmers have not yet recovered from the floods, and are now facing the “wrath” of the government.

“On one hand, they are being harassed by not getting the full MSP, and on the other hand, they are facing cases for burning stubble. In Fatehabad and Jind, farmers have been booked with FIRs and challans, which is highly condemnable,” he said.

He further claimed that this is like adding salt to the farmers’ wounds, as it was the government’s job to provide relief and support to the farmers in this time of crisis.