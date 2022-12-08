Ex-Cong state prez, 5 other senior leaders from Tripura join TMC

KOLKATA: In a boost to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) organisational strength in Tripura, former Congress state president Pijush Kanti Biswas and five senior political leaders from the north-eastern state joined the TMC on Wednesday in the presence of party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The leaders joined the TMC at New Delhi.



Party supremo Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with party MPs on Wednesday to discuss TMC's course of action during the Winter Session of Parliament 2022. Speaking to media persons later, she expressed her apprehension stating that some Bills may be introduced which may "interfere with states' democratic rights".

Besides Biswas, the other entrants include former Tejen Das, Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh. Welcoming these leaders, TMC tweeted: "Our family strengthens! With an aim to work for the betterment of Tripura, former INC State President Shri Pijush Kanti Biswas joined our Trinamool family today. We wholeheartedly welcome him to our party!"

In the same thread, the party tweeted: "We also welcome senior political leaders from Tripura, Advocate Shri Tejen Das, Advocate Shri Ananta Banerjee, Shri Bimal Rudra Paul, Ms Purnita Chakma and Shri Samarendra Ghosh. We congratulate our new members. Together, we shall bring credible change in Tripura"

Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy raised the issue of pendency of payment to workers under MGNREGA in the Parliament. "@SaugataRoyMP raises, under #Rule377, the issue of pendency of payment to workers under #MGNREGA #LokSabha #ParliamentOfIndia," TMC tweeted. The MP also opposed the introduction of the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and proposed sending it to a standing committee, TMC stated in another tweet.