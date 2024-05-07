Ex-Cong leader Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Radhika Khera and actor Shekhar Suman joined the BJP on Tuesday. Khera, the former national coordinator of the Congress’s media department, resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday, days after her altercation with another leader at the party’s Chhattisgarh office. In her resignation letter, Khera also claimed she was facing Opposition in the party for her visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Suman, a popular TV actor, has returned to politics after a gap of about 15 years. He had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar on a Congress ticket but came third in the contest which was won by Shatrughan Sinha, who was then with the BJP. Both Khera and Suman joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of its senior leaders, including party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.