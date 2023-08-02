Ex-CM Hooda gives advice to BJP-JJP govt

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the violence in Nuh as the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government and said it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to the people of the state, and to maintain law and order.

“Information emerging regarding the events of Nuh are very disturbing. The government itself is admitting that conditions of conflict was simmering, but despite the government having all the information, it did not take timely steps,” Hooda said.

“Had the government taken law and order seriously, there would have been no loss of life and property. Mewat region is known for brotherhood across the country. Even during the partition of the country, there was no conflict of any kind in Mewat. But the inaction of the BJP-JJP government has created a situation that today the entire state is in pain,” he said.

“At present, there is a need to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area. For this, the government should take the right steps at the right time. Maximum deployment should be made in the area, according to the need,” he added.