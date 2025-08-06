Ex-CM Hooda demands relief for flood-hit Haryana farmers

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers whose land has been submerged in districts including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra and Ambala, blaming the government for failing to arrange drainage of rainwater.

“Due to this, farmers are facing huge losses… the government should get the Girdawari done soon and give compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre,” Hooda said. He accused the BJP government of neglecting drainage and sanitation, leading to widespread waterlogging, and criticised “sharp hikes” in collector rates. Hooda also alleged betrayal of Skill Development Corporation workers and a “scam of crores” in issuing BPL cards, claiming the BJP manipulated the process for electoral gain.